Teenager found dead in BRB canal

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) ::A body of a teenager was found floating in a canal near here on Friday.

According to police, some people spotted the body of a 14-year-old boy in BRB canal Gaddoki Pulli and informed the police.

On information, Mustafabad police reached the spot and retrieved the body from canal and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.

The youth was identified as Nazir Ali, resident of Gaddoki village.

Police are investigating.