UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Found Dead In BRB Canal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Teenager found dead in BRB canal

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) ::A body of a teenager was found floating in a canal near here on Friday.

According to police, some people spotted the body of a 14-year-old boy in BRB canal Gaddoki Pulli and informed the police.

On information, Mustafabad police reached the spot and retrieved the body from canal and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.

The youth was identified as Nazir Ali, resident of Gaddoki village.

Police are investigating.

Related Topics

Police Kasur From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 11, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

8 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

9 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

10 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.