(@FahadShabbir)

A teenage boy was found killed in Dhali canal near Muzaffurpur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A teenage boy was found killed in Dhali canal near Muzaffurpur.

According to police, the locals spotted the body of a boy identified as Yul Masieh (14) and informed the police. Rescue-1122 fished out the body.

The police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Police are investigating.