Teenager found murdered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A teenaged boy was found murdered at fields, near Khudian on Saturday.

According to police, Asif (12), son of Muhammad Ali went to fields near Dholan village for bringing fodder for cattle heads on Friday afternoon but did not return.

People of the area spotted the body with throat slit and reported the matter to local police.

On information, DPO Kasur Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari, SP investigation Khalid Mehmood Tabassum and other cops reached the spot and constituted investigation teams for the arrest of accused.

Further investigation was underway.