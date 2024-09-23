Teenager Gang-raped During Robbery In Pakpattan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 01:39 PM
Police say FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest criminals
PAKPATTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) A 17-year old teenager was gang-raped by robbers in Pakpattan area on Monday.
The shocking incident took place during a robbery in Kot Bahawal area.
The police registered the FIR and launched operation to arrest the criminals.
According to the police, the docoits also looted money and precious ornaments during the robbery, and fled away. The police said that the whole area was surrounded and efforts were underway to arrest the culprits.
