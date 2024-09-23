Open Menu

Teenager Gang-raped During Robbery In Pakpattan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 01:39 PM

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Police say FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest criminals

PAKPATTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) A 17-year old teenager was gang-raped by robbers in Pakpattan area on Monday.

The shocking incident took place during a robbery in Kot Bahawal area.

The police registered the FIR and launched operation to arrest the criminals.

According to the police, the docoits also looted money and precious ornaments during the robbery, and fled away. The police said that the whole area was surrounded and efforts were underway to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Pakpattan Money Criminals FIR

Recent Stories

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

9 minutes ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

2 days ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 days ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan