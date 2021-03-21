UrduPoint.com
Teenager Girl Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Teenager girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A teenager girl committed suicide in the area of Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 18-year-old Tasleema, daughter of Shani of Jaranwala, became dejected when her family elders reprimanded her over a domestic dispute.

She swallowed poisonous pills and was rushed to Allied Hospital where she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial.

More Stories From Pakistan

