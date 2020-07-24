Teenager girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young girl committed suicide while seven others were injured in a road mishap near here on Friday

According to Rescue-1122, Zunaira, daughter of Maqsood, Partab Nagar, Jhang Road consumed poisonous pills and fell unconscious. She was taken to Allied Hospital where she died.

In a road mishap, a rashly driven Mazda rammed into a rickshaw near WADPA city on Expressway.

As a result, seven passengers travelling by rickshaw were injured. Two of them were reported critical.

The injured included Ramazana Bibi, Maqsoodan Bibi, Rukhasana wife of Zafar, Sobia, Saima, Rukhsana wife of Javed and Javaid.

The condition of Rukhasana and Javed was reported critical.