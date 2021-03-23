UrduPoint.com
Teenager Girl Killed

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A teenager girl was killed in accidental fire while cleaning pistol in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 18-year-old Samreen daughter of Hamid Ali was busy in cleaning pistol at her house when trigger of the pistol was pushed accidentally.

As a result, a bullet present in the chamber of pistol reportedly hit the girl and killed her on the spot.

Receiving information, the area police also rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

