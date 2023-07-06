Teenager girl killed, woman injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A teenager girl was killed while a septuagenarian woman sustained serious injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a dilapidated roof of a house caved in due to rain in Chak No 380-GB Jaranwala.

As a result, 13-year-old Shehzadi and 70-year-old Aalan Bibi were buried under the debris.

Receiving information, a Rescue-1122 team rushed to the site and rescued them from the debris. However, the teenager could not survive and succumbed to her injuries. Aalan Bibi suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a precarious condition.