Open Menu

Teenager Girl Killed, Woman Injured In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Teenager girl killed, woman injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A teenager girl was killed while a septuagenarian woman sustained serious injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

  Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a dilapidated roof of a house caved in due to rain in Chak No 380-GB Jaranwala.

 As a result, 13-year-old Shehzadi and 70-year-old Aalan Bibi were buried under the debris.

 Receiving information, a Rescue-1122 team rushed to the site and rescued them from the debris. However, the teenager could not survive and succumbed to her injuries. Aalan Bibi suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a precarious condition.

Related Topics

Police Station Jaranwala SITE Women From

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

11 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharifâ€™s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharifâ€™s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan