Teenager Girl Shot Dead In Nowshera Virkan
October 21, 2024
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A 18-year-old girl was shot dead by unknown assailants near Badurta village, Nowshera Virkan on Monday.
According to police, the victim identified as Alisha was reportedly on her way to attend a wedding when the incident occurred.
Her father, Qamar Abbas filed a case with the local police.
He had contacted his brother Afzal, asking him to pick up Alisha from the wedding but shortly after Alisha informed them via phone that she had been shot near Badurta Bashir Wale Bagh.
Nowshera Virkan police is currently investigating the incident.
