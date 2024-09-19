Teenager girl tortured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Some influential people, including women, allegedly tortured a teenager girl and cut off her hair in a village in the limits of Mamu Kanjan police of tehsil Tandlianwala, on Thursday.

The police concerned registered a case against seven accused and arrested two of them.

Those booked included Khalid, son of Sultan; Anwar Bibi, wife of Younas; Zakia Bibi, wife of Ali Sher; Nusrat Bibi, wife of Umar Hayat; Mazhar, son of Rehman Ali, Sultan, son of Zulfiqar, and one unknown man. The police arrested Khalid and Sultan initially.

Police spokesperson said the accused, all residents of Chak No 558-GB, tehsil Tandlianwal, entered the house of Riaz, son of Ghulam Fareed, in the same village in his absence and subject to torture his 16-year-old daughter.