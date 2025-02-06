Teenager gunned down by college friends in deadly dispute in Hassanabdal

(@FahadShabbir)

A 17-year-old boy, Ibraheem, was brutally shot dead by his college friends over a trivial dispute, in the town of Hassanabdal, Attock, on Thursday

According to police sources, the victim was returning home from college when he got into a heated argument with his friends, Sajid and Zameer Shah, near his residence in mohallah Sabirabad.

In a fit of rage, the duo pulled out a pistol and fired at Ibraheem, killing him on the spot.

Police swiftly responded to the incident, arresting both suspects and recovering the pistol used in the crime. The victim's body was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

