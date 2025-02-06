Open Menu

Teenager Gunned Down By College Friends In Deadly Dispute In Hassanabdal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Teenager gunned down by college friends in deadly dispute in Hassanabdal

A 17-year-old boy, Ibraheem, was brutally shot dead by his college friends over a trivial dispute, in the town of Hassanabdal, Attock, on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A 17-year-old boy, Ibraheem, was brutally shot dead by his college friends over a trivial dispute, in the town of Hassanabdal, Attock, on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim was returning home from college when he got into a heated argument with his friends, Sajid and Zameer Shah, near his residence in mohallah Sabirabad.

In a fit of rage, the duo pulled out a pistol and fired at Ibraheem, killing him on the spot.

Police swiftly responded to the incident, arresting both suspects and recovering the pistol used in the crime. The victim's body was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate ..

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportun ..

UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities

17 minutes ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for ..

UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for largest international particip ..

17 minutes ago
 ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bour ..

ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bourses in 2024

17 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, ar ..

Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects

11 minutes ago
 Speakers at Washington seminar urge world communit ..

Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute t ..

11 minutes ago
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

11 minutes ago
 Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in pictur ..

Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoo ..

15 minutes ago
 First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Ho ..

First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Australia ac ..

32 minutes ago
 Illegal constructions demolished during operation

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

20 minutes ago
 DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

23 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculat ..

CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take stri ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan