Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A 16-year-old boy, identified as Saeed Ullah, was fatally shot in a targeted killing in pind Kmala in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Saeed Ullah was heading home after work when unidentified assailants opened fire, striking him with two bullets and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The police shifted the body to the nearby hospital and registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

