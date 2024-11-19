Teenager Gunned Down In Wah Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:32 PM
A 16-year-old boy, identified as Saeed Ullah, was fatally shot in a targeted killing in pind Kmala in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station, on Tuesday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A 16-year-old boy, identified as Saeed Ullah, was fatally shot in a targeted killing in pind Kmala in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station, on Tuesday.
According to police sources, Saeed Ullah was heading home after work when unidentified assailants opened fire, striking him with two bullets and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
The police shifted the body to the nearby hospital and registered a case and started investigation into the incident.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics43 seconds ago
-
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam44 seconds ago
-
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE2 minutes ago
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP5 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted5 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road5 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi28 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots28 minutes ago
-
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers5 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs15 minutes ago
-
Four held for kite-flying15 minutes ago
-
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates15 minutes ago