Open Menu

Teenager Gunned Down In Wah Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Saeed Ullah, was fatally shot in a targeted killing in pind Kmala in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station, on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A 16-year-old boy, identified as Saeed Ullah, was fatally shot in a targeted killing in pind Kmala in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Saeed Ullah was heading home after work when unidentified assailants opened fire, striking him with two bullets and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The police shifted the body to the nearby hospital and registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Wah Cantonment

Recent Stories

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

43 seconds ago
 Three police officials booked in fake currency sca ..

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

44 seconds ago
 Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week ..

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

2 minutes ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

5 minutes ago
 Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore stil ..

Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

5 minutes ago
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

5 minutes ago
 All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

28 minutes ago
 Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

5 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

28 minutes ago
 Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

5 minutes ago
 NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affa ..

NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan