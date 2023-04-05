Teenager held for attempting to assault minor boy

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a teenage boy for allegedly making an attempt to assault a fourteen-year-old boy in the limits of Taxila Police station.

According to the police spokesman, the 16-year-old teenager attempted to rape the boy in his house.

The victim, according to the family, had gone to a nearby shop and returned in a compromised state.

The police said when the boy narrated the incident to the family, the police were called in and subsequently, the suspect identified as Rameez Khan was arrested.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted which confirmed the assault attempt after which an attempted rape case was registered against the accused and he was arrested.