Teenager Held For Attempting To Assault Minor Boy
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a teenage boy for allegedly making an attempt to assault a fourteen-year-old boy in the limits of Taxila Police station.
According to the police spokesman, the 16-year-old teenager attempted to rape the boy in his house.
The victim, according to the family, had gone to a nearby shop and returned in a compromised state.
The police said when the boy narrated the incident to the family, the police were called in and subsequently, the suspect identified as Rameez Khan was arrested.
A medical examination of the victim was conducted which confirmed the assault attempt after which an attempted rape case was registered against the accused and he was arrested.