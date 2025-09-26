Teenager Hit To Death By Rickshaw
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A teenager was hit to death by a speeding rickshaw here at Farooqa area under the the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Friday.
A police spokesman said that 16-year-old Nasrullah was heading to Sahiwal on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler collided with a speeding rickshaw.
He received serious injuries and died on-the-spot.
A Rescue-1122 team and police reached the spot, shifted the body to an area hospital for fulfilling legal requirements. Further investigation was under way.
