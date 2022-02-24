Teenager hit to death by train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A deaf and dumb teenager was killed when a speeding train hit him at railway track near General Bus Stand underpass on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a 13-year old boy namely Arbab Hussain s/o Allah Bukhas was crossing the railway track near general bus stand when a speeding train hit him.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body to the nearby hospital, rescue sources added.