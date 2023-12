SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A teenager was injured seriously in a collision between a motorcycle and auto-rickshaw at Pasrur Road, tehsil Pasrur, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 18-year-old Ali Raza was seriously injured in road accident near Kotli Haji Pura. Rescue-1122 provided the first aid and shifted him to THQ hospital Pasrur.