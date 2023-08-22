Teenager injures by bullet shot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A 16-year-old boy was injured by the firing of an unknown assailant, the rescue worker said.

Mohammed Asad, son of Khadim Hussain, a resident of Beat Wala received a bullet shot when he was cutting grass at the field situated at Dera Ghazi Khan Road.

The rescue control room shifted the boy in critical condition to the health center of Qasba Baseera by ambulance.

Police were informed, which recorded the statement of the victim during admission to the hospital.

According to the police, the matter seemed to be the result of old enmity between the victim's family with the other group. Further investigation was underway.