Teenager Killed, Another Injured In Mysterious Shooting In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A teenager was killed while his cousin got injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire at them when they were on their way to purchase funeral items for their deceased grandfather here in the limits of the Cantt police station.
According to details, the victim cousins including 17-year-old Muhammad Anas Mehsud and 16-year-old Muhammad Salman Mehsud were targeted in a gun attack in Gali Bagh Wali near Noor Masjid when they were on the way to Dera City on a motorcycle to purchase a burial shroud and related items for their deceased grandfather.
According to the injured survivor, Muhammad Salman, his cousin Anas was driving the motorcycle while he sat behind. As they reached near the Noor Mashid, two unknown assailants on another motorcycle approached them from behind and opened fire.
The gunfire fatally struck Anas Mehsud, who died on the spot, while Salman got injured in the attack.
In his statement, Salman expressed deep shock and confusion, stating that they had no known enmity or disputes with anyone.
Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants.
