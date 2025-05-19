Open Menu

Teenager Killed, Another Injured In Mysterious Shooting In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Teenager killed, another injured in mysterious shooting in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A teenager was killed while his cousin got injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire at them when they were on their way to purchase funeral items for their deceased grandfather here in the limits of the Cantt police station.

According to details, the victim cousins including 17-year-old Muhammad Anas Mehsud and 16-year-old Muhammad Salman Mehsud were targeted in a gun attack in Gali Bagh Wali near Noor Masjid when they were on the way to Dera City on a motorcycle to purchase a burial shroud and related items for their deceased grandfather.

According to the injured survivor, Muhammad Salman, his cousin Anas was driving the motorcycle while he sat behind. As they reached near the Noor Mashid, two unknown assailants on another motorcycle approached them from behind and opened fire.

The gunfire fatally struck Anas Mehsud, who died on the spot, while Salman got injured in the attack.

In his statement, Salman expressed deep shock and confusion, stating that they had no known enmity or disputes with anyone.

Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

21 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

27 minutes ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

32 minutes ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

3 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan