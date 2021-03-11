Teenager killed, another injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) ::A teenager killed while another critically injured in a road accident took place in Jagnath area.

According to Rescue-1122, both the victims riding a bike when a passenger van coming from opposite direction hit them at Adena-Lahore Road.

The rescue officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information and after providing first aid to the injured shifted the both to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor.