Teenager Killed During Celebratory Firing
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 10:46 PM
A teenager was killed while another three persons sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at Chak No 53/10-R in tehsil Jehanian
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A teenager was killed while another three persons sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at Chak No 53/10-R in tehsil Jehanian.
According to police sources, Abdul Basit, a 13-year-old boy, received bullet injuries when a citizen named Shehbaz Pathhan was engaged in celebratory firing on the occasion of the marriage of Aamir Habib at Chak No 53/10-R.
However, another three persons including a woman sustained bullet injuries. The alleged outlaw managed to escape soon after the mishap. The police teams are conducting raids to arrest the outlaw.
Recent Stories
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab
Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of ..
PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent teams
Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste
Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals
UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi35 minutes ago
-
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of Child Health1 hour ago
-
Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste1 hour ago
-
Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations1 hour ago
-
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates2 hours ago
-
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley2 hours ago
-
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals2 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad2 hours ago
-
LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms3 hours ago