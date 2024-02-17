Teenager killed during celebratory firing

A teenager was killed while another three persons sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at Chak No 53/10-R in tehsil Jehanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A teenager was killed while another three persons sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at Chak No 53/10-R in tehsil Jehanian.

According to police sources, Abdul Basit, a 13-year-old boy, received bullet injuries when a citizen named Shehbaz Pathhan was engaged in celebratory firing on the occasion of the marriage of Aamir Habib at Chak No 53/10-R.

However, another three persons including a woman sustained bullet injuries. The alleged outlaw managed to escape soon after the mishap. The police teams are conducting raids to arrest the outlaw.