Teenager Killed During Celebratory Firing

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 10:46 PM

A teenager was killed while another three persons sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at Chak No 53/10-R in tehsil Jehanian

According to police sources, Abdul Basit, a 13-year-old boy, received bullet injuries when a citizen named Shehbaz Pathhan was engaged in celebratory firing on the occasion of the marriage of Aamir Habib at Chak No 53/10-R.

However, another three persons including a woman sustained bullet injuries. The alleged outlaw managed to escape soon after the mishap. The police teams are conducting raids to arrest the outlaw.

