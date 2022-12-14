UrduPoint.com

Teenager Killed During Dispute In Marriage Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Teenager killed during dispute in marriage ceremony

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenager was shot dead after a dispute among relatives during a marriage ceremony at Chak No 247/EB, Gaggu Mandi in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, a "mehndi" of son and daughter of Muhammad Arshid Aaraen, resident of Chak 247/EB was in progress when his close relatives identified as Muhammad Ghafran, Muhammad Shoaib, and Muhammad Sanni allegedly attacked and opened indiscriminate firing.

A teenager namely Ahzam Naveed son of Naveed Aslam, the relative of Chaudhary Arshid Aaraen, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Gaggu Police was investigating the incident.

