Teenager killed during TikTok video

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A teenager boy lost his life after accidentally shooting himself while making a TikTok video in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that 15-year-old Aftab Ahmad, a resident of Bashir Colony Jaranwala, was recording a TikTok video with a pistol when he inadvertently fired a shot to his head.

As a result, Aftab received fatal bullet injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

Receiving information, City Jaranwala police reached the scene and took the body into custody which was later on dispatched to mortuary for postmortem examination while further investigation was under progress, he added.