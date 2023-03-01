UrduPoint.com

Teenager Killed, Father Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Teenager killed, father injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A teenager was crushed to death and his father sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speedy tractor-trolley near Village 303/EB on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Mumtaz Ahmed his 14-year-old son Muhammad Shahroz, residents of Burewala city, were returning home.

All of a sudden, a speeding tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle near Village 303/EB.

Resultantly, Muhammad Shahroz died on the spot while Mumtaz Ahmed was seriously injured.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, whereas, the police concerned have taken the tractor-trolley into custody and started investigation.

However, the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Died Burewala Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art ..

Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art 3D Concrete Printing Research ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic ring Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening bell

20 minutes ago
 PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acqui ..

PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acquisition for citizens

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.