Teenager killed, father injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A teenager was crushed to death and his father sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a speedy tractor-trolley near Village 303/EB on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Mumtaz Ahmed his 14-year-old son Muhammad Shahroz, residents of Burewala city, were returning home.

All of a sudden, a speeding tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle near Village 303/EB.

Resultantly, Muhammad Shahroz died on the spot while Mumtaz Ahmed was seriously injured.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, whereas, the police concerned have taken the tractor-trolley into custody and started investigation.

However, the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to escape from the scene.