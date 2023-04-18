Teenager killed, fellow injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A teenager was killed while his companion received injuries in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a motorbike on Tuesday in Kot Addo.

According to the rescue, the deceased, 16-year-old Muhammad Adnan, son of Muhammad Sultan, died of broken ribs when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

His other companion Muhammad Ramzan also received head injuries.

Both of the victims were shifted to DHQ hospital where treatment of the injured was underway, while the body was handed over to the heirs.

According to the initial report, the accident occurred due to the high speed of the motorcycle, which resulted in a serious collision on the spot.

The family of the deceased refused to take legal action.