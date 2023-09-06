Open Menu

Teenager Killed From The Roof Top Of Bus

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Teenager killed from the roof top of bus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed while another one was injured after they fell down from roof top of a moving bus near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the boys were travelling on roof top of a bus to Satiana city to Jaranwala road when they fell down near a filling station .

As a result, one boy identified as Kausar Ali (20) died on the spot while the other boy Umair suffers injuries. Both boys were rushed to rural health center.

