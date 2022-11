SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A boy was killed while another injured in an accident near here on Thursday.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle on Circular Road.

As a result, 12-year-old Husnain died on the spot while 25-year-old Samiullahwas injured seriously.

The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured and the body to a local hospital.