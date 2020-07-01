Teenager killed in car accident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :A teenager was killed after being hit by a speedy car at Naeem Nagar U-turn on Wednesday evening.

According to Police, 13 year old Haseeb Raza Panhwer has died on the spot when he was hit by a car.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities and then handed over to the heirs.

Deceased boy was the resident of Naseem apartment, Qasimabad and also belonged to Dadu district.