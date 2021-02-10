Teenager killed in firing in khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A teenager was killed in firing incident by unidentified assailants sitting at rear seat of the motorbike at suburban place Chuk no. R-18/9 in broad day light on Tuesday.

Rana Nadeem was succumbed to injuries soon after shifted by the police at nearby hospital.

DSP Sadar Circle Malik Ejaz reached on the spot to collect information to hold inquiry. Heirs of the victim were being searched out, with nobody came out to file report against the assailants. However, the case was registered with the concerned police station.