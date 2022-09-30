Teenager killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :A teenager was killed and another was seriously injured when a mini truck (Mazda) hit a motorcycle near Government Boys school Ugoki, here.

According to rescue spokesperson, 18-year-old Zahoor was killed on-the-spot, while teenager Talha Yasin was seriously injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured and the body to a local hospital. Police have started investigation.