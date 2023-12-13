Teenager killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A teenager was killed when his over-speeding motorcycle hit a roadside pole at Kashmir Road, here on Tuesday night.

Police said the accident took place near Pacca Garaha Sialkot when motorcycle of 18-year-old Zain hit a pole due to over-speeding. The rider was killed on-the-spot.

A Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal requirements.