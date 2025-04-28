Teenager Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A teenager was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes at 12 Adamil, Kabirwala,here on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Fiaz,while another person Shahzad sustained multiple injuries.
According to initial information,the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both motorcyclists.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body and victim to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital.
Authorities are trying to trace the families of the victims as no immediate contact information could be found.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..4 hours ago
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..5 hours ago
-
‘Uraan Pakistan’ to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal8 hours ago
-
Three killed in separate incidents in Attock8 hours ago
-
CM Bugti lauds security forces successful operation in Turbat8 hours ago
-
DC Chiniot reviews cleanliness, health, education initiatives8 hours ago
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces8 hours ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire8 hours ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade8 hours ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali9 hours ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq9 hours ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations9 hours ago