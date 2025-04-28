Open Menu

Teenager Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Teenager killed in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A teenager was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes at 12 Adamil, Kabirwala,here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Fiaz,while another person Shahzad sustained multiple injuries.

According to initial information,the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both motorcyclists.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body and victim to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital.

Authorities are trying to trace the families of the victims as no immediate contact information could be found.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

13 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

13 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

13 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

13 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

13 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

14 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

14 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

14 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

14 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

17 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan