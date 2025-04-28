Teenager killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A teenager was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes at 12 Adamil, Kabirwala,here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Fiaz,while another person Shahzad sustained multiple injuries.

According to initial information,the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both motorcyclists.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body and victim to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital.

Authorities are trying to trace the families of the victims as no immediate contact information could be found.