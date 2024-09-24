Open Menu

Teenager Killed In Road Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Teenager killed in road crash

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A teenager was killed in motorcycles collision near vegetable market of Karor Lal Esan, district Layyah.

Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday that the deceased, Imran Shah, resident of ward number one of Darbar Sharif, succumbed to head injuries on the spot while Another youth, Asif, also suffered critical injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing formalities.

The accident occurred due to over speeding of both bikers..

