Teenager Killed In Road Crash
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A teenager was killed in motorcycles collision near vegetable market of Karor Lal Esan, district Layyah.
Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday that the deceased, Imran Shah, resident of ward number one of Darbar Sharif, succumbed to head injuries on the spot while Another youth, Asif, also suffered critical injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completing formalities.
The accident occurred due to over speeding of both bikers..
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Khanna2 minutes ago
-
Two more cops removed from service in Bannu12 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad demands announcement of policy on wheat, sugarcane12 minutes ago
-
One Killed, several injured in accident on Karachi's M-9 Motorway12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Quetta barber shop12 minutes ago
-
Women's week celebrated at Girls' College in Lower Dir32 minutes ago
-
IRSA's technical committee to meet on Thursday to assess water availability for Rabi season 202442 minutes ago
-
DC for implementation over micro-plan of anti-polio drive42 minutes ago
-
KIIR leader calls Indian elections in IIOJK an attempt to mislead international opinion42 minutes ago
-
Elections cannot replace resolution process for Kashmir dispute: Mirwaiz42 minutes ago
-
1.2mn children enrolled in KP42 minutes ago
-
AC fines farmer for burning crop residue in Nowshera Virkan42 minutes ago