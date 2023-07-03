Open Menu

Teenager Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Teenager killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A teenager was killed by hitting a speeding bus at Muzaffargarh-Multan Road, a rescuer reported Monday.

Bilal, 15, son of Nawab succumbed to head injuries on the spot. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital with the police of the concerned jurisdiction informed.

As per the last information, the deceased's relatives took the victim from the hospital to their house.

The accident occurred on account of the bus driver's negligence who escaped the scene.

The vehicle was taken into custody while a search of the fleeing driver was underway.

