Teenager killed in road mishap in Hafizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A teenager Ihtasham-ul-Haq s/o Saifullah r/o Gujranwala was killed when a speeding car hit his motorbike near Kassoki, here on Friday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenager Ihtasham-ul-Haq s/o Saifullah r/o Gujranwala was killed when a speeding car hit his motorbike near Kassoki, here on Friday.

According to the police source, Ihtasham was on way to the city on a motorbike when a speeding car hit him near Kassoki on Sheikhupura road.

As a result, Ihtasham sustained serious injurious and died on the spot, however the driver fled away after the accident.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to the mortuary.

Police had impounded the car and registered a case against the driver.

Further investigations were underway.