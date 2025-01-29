Teenager Killed On Road
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A teenager was hit to death by a truck near here on Wednesday.
The Rescue 1122 said the boy fell on the road after colliding with a
rickshaw when the truck ran over him.
The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and handed over the body to the family.
The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.
