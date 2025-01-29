Teenager killed on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A teenager was hit to death by a truck near here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said the boy fell on the road after colliding with a

rickshaw when the truck ran over him.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and handed over the body to the family.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.