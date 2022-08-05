Teenager killed over friendship issue

The police are working to nab three people who allegedly killed an eighteen year old boy in the limits of Pharpur police station, said police sources on Friday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The police are working to nab three people who allegedly killed an eighteen year old boy in the limits of Pharpur police station, said police sources on Friday.

According to details, one Kifayatullah son of Attaullah Chohan resident of Chah Beli Wala village reported to police while lodging FIR that his 18 year old nephew namely Zafarullah was on way to a nearby 'Masjid' for offering Maghrib prayer when three accused Ahmad Nawaz son of Ghulam Muhammad, Sajid son of Allah Nawaz and Saleem son of Amanullah opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured.

He told police that the injured boy was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused after committing crime fled the scene with no arrest. The motive of the killing is said to be denial of forced friendship by deceased.

The police registered the case and started investigation.