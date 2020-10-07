UrduPoint.com
Teenager Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Teenager killed, two injured in accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) ::A teenager killed was killed and two others injured in head-on collision between auto-loader and Datsun (pickup), police and hospital sources said on Wednesday.

A speedy Datsun collided with auto-loader on Dera-Daraban road.

The sources said that the mishap led to killing of a teen aged boy identified as Abdul Malik son of Wazeer Badshah and Ihsan Ullah Wazeer and Noor Rehman Wazeer sustained injuries.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead to the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

