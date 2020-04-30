Teenager Killed Under Tractor Wheels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:29 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenaged boy on Thursday was killed after he fell down from a moving tractor trolley amid strong winds and crushed under its wheels at Chohar Pur, a suburban area of tahsil Khngarh .
Fifteen years old Arsalan, riding a tractor trolley, was trying to cover himself with a Tarpaulin to avoid strong winds, but somehow fell and came under the wheels.
He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.