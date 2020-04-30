Teenager killed under tractor wheels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A teenaged boy on Thursday was killed after he fell down from a moving tractor trolley amid strong winds and crushed under its wheels at Chohar Pur, a suburban area of tahsil Khngarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenaged boy on Thursday was killed after he fell down from a moving tractor trolley amid strong winds and crushed under its wheels at Chohar Pur, a suburban area of tahsil Khngarh .

Fifteen years old Arsalan, riding a tractor trolley, was trying to cover himself with a Tarpaulin to avoid strong winds, but somehow fell and came under the wheels.

He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.