UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Killed Under Tractor Wheels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:29 PM

Teenager killed under tractor wheels

A teenaged boy on Thursday was killed after he fell down from a moving tractor trolley amid strong winds and crushed under its wheels at Chohar Pur, a suburban area of tahsil Khngarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A teenaged boy on Thursday was killed after he fell down from a moving tractor trolley amid strong winds and crushed under its wheels at Chohar Pur, a suburban area of tahsil Khngarh .

Fifteen years old Arsalan, riding a tractor trolley, was trying to cover himself with a Tarpaulin to avoid strong winds, but somehow fell and came under the wheels.

He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Related Topics

Died From

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

29 seconds ago

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree Red Cross Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Justice Minister Rejects Superiority of EU ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Passed Peak of Applications for Short-Time ..

2 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns another star as Rishi Kapoor dies ..

2 minutes ago

Court reserves judgment in chairman Karchi Port Tr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.