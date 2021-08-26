Teenager kills father over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

A teenager tortured his father to death over a domestic dispute here at Chak 86/WB in the premises of Mitru police station on Thursday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A teenager tortured his father to death over a domestic dispute here at Chak 86/WB in the premises of Mitru police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, Abdul Sattar reached home late at night after drinking alcohol and started torturing his wife and young daughter.

In the meantime, his 14-year old son Umair entered the room and tried to stop his father from torturing his mother and sister. In fit of anger, Umair killed his father with repeated blows of brick on his head.

The Mitru police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police shifted the body to Rural Health Centre Garha Mor for autopsy.