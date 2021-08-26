UrduPoint.com

Teenager Kills Father Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

Teenager kills father over domestic dispute

A teenager tortured his father to death over a domestic dispute here at Chak 86/WB in the premises of Mitru police station on Thursday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A teenager tortured his father to death over a domestic dispute here at Chak 86/WB in the premises of Mitru police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, Abdul Sattar reached home late at night after drinking alcohol and started torturing his wife and young daughter.

In the meantime, his 14-year old son Umair entered the room and tried to stop his father from torturing his mother and sister. In fit of anger, Umair killed his father with repeated blows of brick on his head.

The Mitru police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police shifted the body to Rural Health Centre Garha Mor for autopsy.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Young From

Recent Stories

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: rights ag ..

More than 150 killed in Ethiopia attack: rights agency

3 minutes ago
 Law Ministry introduces various legislations to pr ..

Law Ministry introduces various legislations to provide speedy access to justice ..

3 minutes ago
 KP IGP directs police to adopt decent behaviour wi ..

KP IGP directs police to adopt decent behaviour with people

3 minutes ago
 SEPCO conducts crackdown against power thieves

SEPCO conducts crackdown against power thieves

3 minutes ago
 Four or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Ki ..

Four or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Killed in Kabul Blast - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted in 'Unknown ..

Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted in 'Unknown Number of Casualties' - Pentag ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.