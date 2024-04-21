Open Menu

Teenager Kills Friend Over Mobile Phone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Teenager kills friend over mobile phone

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A teenage boy stabbed his 12-year-old friend to death for stealing a mobile in Basia area of Hazro on Sunday.

According to Police, the victim, Muhammad Ashar was returning home after attending his grandmother's funeral when his friend Abdul Wahab lured him to a nearby field and attempted to snatch his phone.

When Ashar resisted, Wahab stabbed him to death. Police arrested Wahab who confessed to the crime during initial questioning.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Mobile Hazro Sunday

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

2 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

4 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

4 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

24 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

24 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan