Teenager kills friend over mobile phone

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A teenage boy stabbed his 12-year-old friend to death for stealing a mobile in Basia area of Hazro on Sunday.

According to Police, the victim, Muhammad Ashar was returning home after attending his grandmother's funeral when his friend Abdul Wahab lured him to a nearby field and attempted to snatch his phone.

When Ashar resisted, Wahab stabbed him to death. Police arrested Wahab who confessed to the crime during initial questioning.

APP/nsi/378