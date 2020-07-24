Teenager lost life in road mishap

A teenager Friday lost his life after colliding his motorbike with a parked truck on Hyderabad road. He was 17

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A teenager Friday lost his life after colliding his motorbike with a parked truck on Hyderabad road. He was 17.

According to the details, Umer Hasham Qureshi, a resident of Ahmedani Colony, breathed his last on the spot.

He was riding along with his two friends, Bholu Qureshi and Danyal who also sustained serious injuries and they were shifted in critical condition to Hyderabad for medical treatment.