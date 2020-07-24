UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Lost Life In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Teenager lost life in road mishap

A teenager Friday lost his life after colliding his motorbike with a parked truck on Hyderabad road. He was 17

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A teenager Friday lost his life after colliding his motorbike with a parked truck on Hyderabad road. He was 17.

According to the details, Umer Hasham Qureshi, a resident of Ahmedani Colony, breathed his last on the spot.

He was riding along with his two friends, Bholu Qureshi and Danyal who also sustained serious injuries and they were shifted in critical condition to Hyderabad for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Road Hyderabad

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

Shibli Faraz expresses concern over prolonged dete ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 13 illegal ..

2 minutes ago

Civilised world has rejected Indian narrative on K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.