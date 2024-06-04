Teenager Motorcyclist Dies In Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist died after fell on road here on Maddi road on Tuesday.
According to details, a 17-year-old boy named Kifaty Ullah Wazir son of Atta Ullah, a resident of Gara-Hayat, was going back to his home from Dera City when his two-wheeler went out of control and he fell down near Boring No:49 on Maddi road.
As a result, he got seriously injured and shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The boy succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
