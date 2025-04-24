Teenager Motorcyclist Dies In Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A teenager motorcyclist died in a road accident on Dera-Zhob road in the limits of Mughalkot police station.
According to details, 18-year-old Umair Ali Shah sin of Sher Ali Shah was travelling on his motorcycle when he met an accident near Dahnasar area on Dera-Zhob road.
As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.
After the incident, the local police reached the site and shifted the body to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Local PPP leader’s brother killed over children dispute6 minutes ago
-
Teenager motorcyclist dies in accident6 minutes ago
-
Safe working environment for women a priority: Ombudsman6 minutes ago
-
Open court organized to provide urgent relief to people6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for floods prevention: ADC6 minutes ago
-
Consumer protection council meeting held6 minutes ago
-
Russia's Consul General foresees robust expansion of bilateral relations with Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Livestock Lodhran gets two ultrasound machines1 hour ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Indian false propaganda1 hour ago
-
Boy hit to death2 hours ago
-
Security, polio campaign-related activities reviewed2 hours ago
-
Commissioner pays surprise visits to THQ Bhagtanwala2 hours ago