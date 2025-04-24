Teenager motorcyclist dies in accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A teenager motorcyclist died in a road accident on Dera-Zhob road in the limits of Mughalkot police station.

According to details, 18-year-old Umair Ali Shah sin of Sher Ali Shah was travelling on his motorcycle when he met an accident near Dahnasar area on Dera-Zhob road.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

After the incident, the local police reached the site and shifted the body to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.