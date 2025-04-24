Open Menu

Teenager Motorcyclist Dies In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Teenager motorcyclist dies in accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A teenager motorcyclist died in a road accident on Dera-Zhob road in the limits of Mughalkot police station.

According to details, 18-year-old Umair Ali Shah sin of Sher Ali Shah was travelling on his motorcycle when he met an accident near Dahnasar area on Dera-Zhob road.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

After the incident, the local police reached the site and shifted the body to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.

Recent Stories

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

16 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

16 hours ago
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

17 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

17 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

17 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

17 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan