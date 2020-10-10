UrduPoint.com
Teenager Raped By Maternal Uncle Dies During Abortion In Okara

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:25 PM

Teenager raped by maternal uncle dies during abortion in Okara

The reports say police have arrested the suspects after the death of the victim girl who was living with after separation of her parents in a village near Okara city.

OKARA: (UrduuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2020) Another rape victim died during an abortion in Okara district, the latest reports said on Saturday.

Uzma, 14, the resident of Chak No 5.4/L located near Okara city, became pregnant after her material uncle Ghulam Anwar kept her raping for a long time at home. She had started with them due to differences and separation of her parents.

The incident surfaced a day after an horrific incident of rape with minor Zainab took place in Charsadda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, this matter of Okara is also equally horrific as suspect Ghulam Anwar is close relative of the victim.

According to the reports, the girl died due to complications caused by the operation conducted for abortion.

24 news reported that Uzma was taken to nearby hospital by his material aunt and uncle for abortion after her six-month pregnancy. The victim, however, could not survive and died due to the complications of the operation.

Uzma started living with her maternal aunt and uncle after her parents got separated due to domestic quarrels. Police arrested Ghulam Anwar and Sajida both as they came to know about the incident. A tv reported that the local people also verified that Uzma was repeatedly raped by her maternal uncle as a result of which she became pregnant.

