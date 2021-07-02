UrduPoint.com
Teenager Saved From Drowning, Dies In Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Teenager saved from drowning, dies in hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A teenager lost battle of life in hospital after he was fished out from canal by rescue's divers.

Victim named as Salman, 13, son of Liaqat, was shifted to THQ hospital Kot Addu by rescue's diver where he breathed his last.

The deceased was taking bath by tying himself with the rope into canal located near Chaudhary Nursery Form here. Suddenly, rope broke up which caused him to drown into deep water.

A team of rescuers rushed to the spot over emergency call, and pulled out the boy alive. He was shifted nearby hospital in critical condition, but could not survived there.

