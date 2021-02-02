Teenager security guard shoots himself

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :An 18-year old man committed suicide by shooting himself by 30-bore pistol, police said but started investigation whether the man held suicide or was killed at the place where he was working as a security guard.

Victim identified as Sajid son of Abdul Razaq was found dead along with the pistol beside him at dera of the owner Ali Abbas located at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here.

Reason for suicide was yet to be surfaced what the police said. However it was doing investigation on both of the aforementioned angles.