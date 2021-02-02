UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Security Guard Shoots Himself

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:35 PM

Teenager security guard shoots himself

An 18-year old man committed suicide by shooting himself by 30-bore pistol, police said but started investigation whether the man held suicide or was killed at the place where he was working as a security guard

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :An 18-year old man committed suicide by shooting himself by 30-bore pistol, police said but started investigation whether the man held suicide or was killed at the place where he was working as a security guard.

Victim identified as Sajid son of Abdul Razaq was found dead along with the pistol beside him at dera of the owner Ali Abbas located at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here.

Reason for suicide was yet to be surfaced what the police said. However it was doing investigation on both of the aforementioned angles.

Related Topics

Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Suicide Man

Recent Stories

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

17 minutes ago

IRSA releases 63,900 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

Mirwaiz among 500 most influentional Muslims

4 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir dispute settlement key to sustaina ..

4 minutes ago

VP FPCCI lauded KP govt for reducing ratio of unem ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Detention Body Asks Court to Replace Naval ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.