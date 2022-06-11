Teenager shot dead

A teenager was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a firing incident, in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station here on Saturday.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :A teenager was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a firing incident, in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station here on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in Mari Lak village where Tasawar allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at Dr Muzammil clinic over a minor dispute.

As a result, 13-year-old Umair, who was sitting in the clinic, died on the spot while Dr Muzammil sustained serious bullet injuries.

Police shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital.

A case has been registered against the accused.