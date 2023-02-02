Teenager shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A 14-year old boy was shot dead while he was on his way of Seminary, in the jurisdiction of Kirri Khaisour Police Station.

According to police spokesman, a teenager Kamran father Ramzan, son of Ghulam Hussain has filed a report in Kirri Khaisour Police Station that he and son were on the way towards 'Madrasa Jamia Rizvia Khairul Uloom', when they reached near 'Darbar Ashaab-e-Rasool' accused Naqeeb Ullah, son of Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Raghukhel, who was armed with pistol, stopped them and opened a fire at his son.

As a result, Kamran died on the spot due to bullet injuries. Ramzan said he was unarmed so he could not do anything for his son's safety.

Moreover, he said, "We do not have any enmity with anyone."The police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.