Teenager Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A teenager was shot dead by an unidentified accused when he was bathing in a tube-well at village 429/EB in Sheikh Fazal police limits on Sunday.
According to police sources, 14-year old Muhammad Zaki of village 429/EB was bathing at a tube-well along with his friends when an unidentified armed outlaw started firing at them.
Resultantly, Muhammad Zaki sustained a bullet injury. The accused shifted him to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The accused managed to escape.
Police have started an investigation.
