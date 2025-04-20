Open Menu

Teenager Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Teenager shot dead

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A teenager was shot dead by an unidentified accused when he was bathing in a tube-well at village 429/EB in Sheikh Fazal police limits on Sunday.

According to police sources, 14-year old Muhammad Zaki of village 429/EB was bathing at a tube-well along with his friends when an unidentified armed outlaw started firing at them.

Resultantly, Muhammad Zaki sustained a bullet injury. The accused shifted him to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The accused managed to escape.

Police have started an investigation.

