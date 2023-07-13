Open Menu

Teenager Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Teenager shot dead by unknown outlaws

A boy was shot dead by unidentified outlaws at Shero Adda in premises of Kot Chatta police station on Thursday afternoon

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A boy was shot dead by unidentified outlaws at Shero Adda in premises of Kot Chatta police station on Thursday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 13-year old Muhammad Faizan s/o Karim Bakhash resident of Basti Shero Jadeed was standing at Shero Adda when armed men shot him dead and escaped from the scene.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

